Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”(Garrett Stringfellow)
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On the outside, there was plenty of sweet treats and hot cocoa.

On the inside, there was even more holiday fun thanks to live performances of some Christmas classics, activities for the kids, and plenty of shopping opportunities at all of Katy Depot’s businesses.

At Vintage Victoria, Seantelle Pettyjohn says events like this help the depot get the word out about their recent resurgence.

“We’re really excited,” Pettyjohn said. “This is our very first Christmas event ever, and as you can see, we had a wonderful turnout.”

It seems like the word is out - even Santa Claus himself hopped on the train to come bring some Christmas cheer to Grayson County and check out all that the depot has to offer.

“We are trying really hard to let the public know that the depot is open for business, and it’s back to life again,” Pettyjohn said. “We have added all kinds of wonderful shops to the depot, including lofts above that you can rent.”

She says the rich history in those train tracks is what makes events like today’s extra special.

“We still have trains that still go up and down the tracks,” Pettyjohn said. “It’s just a magical place, and we invite everybody to come out and see we’re back.”

