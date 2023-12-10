Wish List
Houston puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

Houston will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Rockets take on San Antonio
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
San Antonio Spurs (3-18, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -8; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts San Antonio aiming to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Rockets are 2-2 in division play. Houston is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by Fred VanVleet averaging 8.7.

The Spurs are 3-12 in Western Conference play. San Antonio allows 122.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Rockets score 110.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 45.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 44.2% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 126-122 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 110.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jock Landale: out (illness), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

