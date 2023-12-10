Wish List
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
By KXII Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after a buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Central Texas.

Their website shows whitetail deer in Hunt County are also testing positive for the disease, with 9 deer testing positive in October.

83 deer have tested positive in 2023-a 66 percent increase since 2022.

The fatal disease eats away at deer’s brains.

Last month the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reported that two wild deer tested positive for the disease in Oklahoma, and nearby states are seeing cases too.

TPWD plans to establish CWD containment and surveillance zones in Coleman and Callahan Counties, but they may not be implemented until 2024.

