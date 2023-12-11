Bryan County to have sobriety checkpoints near end of December

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Various law enforcement agencies will put sobriety checkpoints in place in Bryan County on December 28.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that their agency, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Durant Police Department will be setting up the checkpoints as part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that runs from December 13 to New Years Day.

