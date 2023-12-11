Wish List
Clouds Thicken; Friday Looks Wet and Chilly

Rain chances better than “even money” for Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High-level clouds continue to stream across Texoma skies, but they are fairly thin. Lows tonight low to mid 30s, scattered frost is possible, winds south at 5 mph. Tuesday sees partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs around 61, winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

A slow-moving upper level low positioned over Washington State is expected to drop southeastward to Arizona by Wednesday before turning eastward, making its way over Texoma skies by Friday. A cool rain is expected to develop as the low approaches, and taper off after it passes. We’re talking highs around 50 degrees on Friday. Chilly and wet!

The timing between the GFS and EURO models is quite consistent on the beginning and ending times for the rain - starting Friday morning, and ending around noon Saturday. Amounts differ a bit between them, but overall a half inch of rain seems to be a good bet with this system.

Drier weather returns with sunshine for Sunday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

