Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dollars and Sense: Mortgage rates reach 20-year high. Should I buy or wait?

Julie Smith with the Communication Federal Credit Union talked with News 12 about what to do amidst high mortgage rates.
Julie Smith with the Communication Federal Credit Union talked with News 12 about what to do amidst high mortgage rates.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Julie Smith from the Communication Federal Credit Union to talk about whether you should buy a home now, or wait, with the mortgage rates being so high.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”

Latest News

Durant residents will see a sales tax renewal on the ballot this February.
Durant hopes to reallocate sales tax for infrastructure improvements
Officials from the Mid-American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new...
Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled
18-year-old Reed Marcum from McAlester, Oklahoma says they’re celebrating giving this holiday...
McAlester teen donates toys to families in need with annual 4-H Toy Giveaway
McAlester teen donates toys to families in need with annual 4-H Toy Giveaway