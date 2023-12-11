Durant hopes to reallocate sales tax for infrastructure improvements

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -Durant residents will see a sales tax renewal on the ballot this February.

Durant city officials are looking at ways to improve infrastructure, they hope to do this by reallocating a half-cent sales tax.

“Currently we have two existing quarter-cent sales tax,” said Rebecca Carroll, spokesperson for Durant.

The two, quarter-cent sales tax currently goes to Southeastern Oklahoma State University and the Durant Community Facilities Authority, which is set to expire at the end of September.

“The quarter cents sales tax that was given to the Durant Community Facilities Authority, that revenue was used to build the Durant Multi-sports Complex and to do some capital improvement projects at other parks facilities,” Carroll said.

The city is asking voters to say yes to the sales taxes which could go to rebuilding roads or replacing water and sewer lines.

“It is estimated that this half-cent sales tax would bring in $2.6 million annually, and that’s money we don’t have coming in right now,” Carroll added.

Election day is February 13th, “and this is really important for citizens to participate in because you’re voting on the future of Durant,” said Carroll.

If approved, the half-cent sales tax will last for 25 years.

“We will be having a town hall meeting in the near future, we will announce the date soon, we encourage you to come out and meet with your city council members, ask them questions, voice your opinions, and make sure you’re informed about what this really is,” Carroll told News 12.

