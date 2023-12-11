The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open December 31.

This is due to extensive changes to the FAFSA form to determine Pell Grant Awards.

“They are trying to decrease the amount of student debt that students are leaving college with, so they have increased the number of, or the amount of Pell Grants that students can get based on the student’s household income,” said Sherman Highschool college career and dual credit coordinator, Jennifer Pruiett. She said that they increased the limit, giving kids more Pell Grant opportunities. “They expect to have over 50,000 more students in Texas eligible for Pell Grants, based on the changes in the FAFSA.”

Some colleges have sent out letters to students and their families to inform them of the delay and changes.

Pruiett said the biggest change is that they’ve reduced the amount of questions from over 100 to 38, this is to help make the form more accessible. “They are revamping the form to make it more user friendly and easier for parents. They’ve also changed some of the financial aid laws, so to increase the amount of financial aid that students are able to get.”

This means everything’s been pushed out a couple of months, even financial aid packages. “Traditionally your schools will send out or your colleges will send out financial aid packages early January. We’re expecting them in late March, early April now,” said Pruiett.

