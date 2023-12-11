Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.(Fire Department of New York Commissioner Laura Kavanagh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search.

A worker at a nearby deli, Julian Rodriguez, said he was behind the counter when he heard people screaming about a building collapse.

“When I went outside, all you could see is the debris and a smoke cloud in the street,” said Rodriguez, 22. “And you could see inside the structure: people’s beds, their doors, closets, lights, everything. It was really scary.”

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said on X, formerly Twitter, that there were no reports of injuries as of about 5 p.m. She said firefighters and search dogs were looking for any people trapped in the building, which is near the Morris Heights neighborhood.

A corner of the six-story building stood with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, with a heap of debris spilling out into the street. A search dog plied the pile, which included twisted and jumbled metal, apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building.

In one apartment, a bed stood feet away from the edge of a floor that now jutted out into the air; in another, a portrait hanging on the wall was visible. Elsewhere, an armchair rested on a floor that tilted precariously down, like the top of a staved-in box.

WABC-TV video showed firefighters shining bright lights into apartment windows from high ladders. At least one drone could also be seen hovering feet away from where the wall had fallen into the street.

A bit later, firefighters carted away rubble in buckets and used circular saws to cut through the collapsed scaffolding. But then firefighters pulled back from the rubble, at least for a time.

The Buildings Department said inspectors were at the scene, investigating.

The phone rang unanswered at a possible number for the building’s owner. Buildings Department records show the structure dates to 1927 and has about four dozen apartments.

___

This version corrects that the building dates to 1927, not 1947.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”

Latest News

Paris Police arrested Shavon Deonta Green, 31, after he ran from them during a traffic stop.
Man arrested after running from Paris Police
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
The search for a missing Bonham woman continues
Time is running out as a humanitarian catastrophe worsens in Gaza. (CNN, ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES...
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza