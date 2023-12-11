Wish List
Kingston Dollar General temporarily closed after car crashes into store
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston dollar store is temporarily closed after a vehicle crashed into the store on Monday.

It happened just before noon at the Kingston Dollar General when a vehicle went through the front of the store.

Emergency crews and Kingston firefighters worked quickly to remove the vehicle from the damaged storefront.

Following a preliminary investigation, Kingston Police Chief Kasey Cox says the driver’s foot got stuck in between the gas and brake pedals.

”We had a individual coming in to shop, he got his foot stuck between the brakes and the accelerator and as you can see went through the front end of the Dollar General store,” Chief Cox stated.

“Just got his foot stuck, he had on some slip on shoes, and sometimes it happens, unfortunately he had a mishap today when he went to the store but he’s doing okay,” Cox added.

Chief Cox says there were no injuries reported from the accident by either the occupants in the vehicle or within the store.

