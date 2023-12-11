Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested after running from Paris Police

Paris Police arrested Shavon Deonta Green, 31, after he ran from them during a traffic stop.
Paris Police arrested Shavon Deonta Green, 31, after he ran from them during a traffic stop.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A pursuit in Paris over the weekend ended in an arrest.

According to a press release from Paris Police, officers attempted to stop Shavon Deonta Green, 31, for failing to signal a lane change, when he drove off.

Police said after pursuit, Green ran into a hotel room near 3500 NE Loop 286.

Green was arrested for evading arrest-detention in a motor vehicle, which is a 3rd degree felony.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”

Latest News

Various law enforcement agencies will put sobriety checkpoints in place in Bryan County on...
Bryan County to have sobriety checkpoints near end of December
Kingston Dollar General temporarily closed after car crashes into store
Kingston Dollar General temporarily closed after car crashes into store
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
The search for a missing Bonham woman continues
A shooting in Paris is being investigated on reports of aggravated assault and terroristic...
Paris Police investigate shooting