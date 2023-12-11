Man arrested after running from Paris Police

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A pursuit in Paris over the weekend ended in an arrest.

According to a press release from Paris Police, officers attempted to stop Shavon Deonta Green, 31, for failing to signal a lane change, when he drove off.

Police said after pursuit, Green ran into a hotel room near 3500 NE Loop 286.

Green was arrested for evading arrest-detention in a motor vehicle, which is a 3rd degree felony.

