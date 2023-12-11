Marietta man flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was flown to the hospital with a head injury Sunday night after a crash on State Highway 77.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Joseph Higle, 20, was driving south on SH-77 when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the road and was ejected as his vehicle flipped an unknown number of times.

OHP said he was flown to Medical City Denton in critical condition with a head injury.

The cause of the crash and the condition of Higle at the time of the crash is under investigation.

OHP said Higle was not wearing a seatbelt.

