Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Marietta man flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash

(KTTC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was flown to the hospital with a head injury Sunday night after a crash on State Highway 77.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Joseph Higle, 20, was driving south on SH-77 when, for an unknown reason, he veered off the road and was ejected as his vehicle flipped an unknown number of times.

OHP said he was flown to Medical City Denton in critical condition with a head injury.

The cause of the crash and the condition of Higle at the time of the crash is under investigation.

OHP said Higle was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”

Latest News

On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Julie Smith from the Communication...
Dollars and Sense: Mortgage rates reach 20-year high. Should I buy or wait?
Durant residents will see a sales tax renewal on the ballot this February.
Durant hopes to reallocate sales tax for infrastructure improvements
Officials from the Mid-American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new...
Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled
18-year-old Reed Marcum from McAlester, Oklahoma says they’re celebrating giving this holiday...
McAlester teen donates toys to families in need with annual 4-H Toy Giveaway