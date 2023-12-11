McAlester teen donates toys to families in need with annual 4-H Toy Giveaway

McALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - 18-year-old Reed Marcum from McAlester, Oklahoma says they’re celebrating giving this holiday season, by hosting their annual 4-H toy drive.

“10 o’clock that morning we had people lined up for miles to come grab toys from our toy drive, and they were also able to receive undergarments and some candy, different items like that, it was a great day,” Marcum said.

What started as a backpack drive 7 years ago quickly turned into one of the largest toy giveaways in the state.

“I noticed that not all of my classmates were able to make it through the semester with what school supplies that they had. So when Christmas rolled around I knew that families were going to struggle. I wanted to make sure that no kid was left out for Christmas that year and they all had a toy under the tree,” Marcum added.

Marcum says the toy drive has been able to donate over 54,000 toys since 2016 to families in need from multiple states.

“We’ve had people come down from Texas, Kansas, Arkansas come down and get toys, people they just come from all over to get in line and get some toys,” Marcum stated.

He says the best part is seeing the smiles on children’s faces and making a difference in his community.

“Last year we had a little girl line up at 5 in the morning to come get the dollhouse of her dreams that she’s really been wanting. That was something special, that was something that you cant recreate off the tip of your tongue or through the imagination, its something that you have to be there to witness, and see true happiness from a child’s face,” Marcum added.

