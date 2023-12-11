Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Officials from the Mid American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new semipro team coming to town is the Sherman Shadowcats.

In November, the team announced the top five team names for residents to vote on.

Shadowcats was the winner, beating out the other finalists: Sasquatches, Generals, Outlaws, Tanks, and Shellcrushers.

The team, which will play home games at Veterans Field, will feature colors of gold, black and red.

The name was submitted by Danny Heller, who won free tickets for life.

News 12 was there for the announcement and will have more later today.

