Paris Police investigate shooting

A shooting in Paris is being investigated on reports of aggravated assault and terroristic threat.(file)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A shooting in Paris on Sunday is being investigated on reports of aggravated assault and terroristic threat.

According to Paris Police, a woman told officers her car had been shot at in the 300 block of Clement Road.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said in a press release that there are two victims and three suspects in the investigation.

