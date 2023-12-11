Paris Police investigate shooting

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A shooting in Paris on Sunday is being investigated on reports of aggravated assault and terroristic threat.

According to Paris Police, a woman told officers her car had been shot at in the 300 block of Clement Road.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said in a press release that there are two victims and three suspects in the investigation.

