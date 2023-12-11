The search for a missing Bonham woman continues

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - “This has been what feels like a never-ending nightmare,” sister of Danielle Croft, Kendall Smith stated.

36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week.

“She left her boyfriend’s house at approximately 3:00 in the morning on the morning of the seventh. Then they reported her actually missing on that Friday morning,” Bonham police Department’s Captain terry Edington shared.

Her sister said she was supposed to go back to her grandmother’s house where she lives, but never showed up

“The boyfriend that she was last seen with has been incredibly forthcoming and helpful and patient with us and following with the police and even let us search the house...but we are uncertain of her other acquaintances,” Smith said.

The clothes that Danielle was last seen wearing were found on the side of the road, near Gates Street in south Bonham.

" I found a pair of pants or a shirt by the smoke shop, and then they found the other article, either pants or shirt on Main Street,” Edington said.

Croft’s family is concerned for her well being, as she has cerebral palsy and also suffers from seizures.

They also fear drugs could be in Croft’s system.

“The last anybody saw her, she could be described as almost catatonic and despondent. just kind of staring, not speaking, not having a lot to say, not responding when people would talk to her,” Smith explained.

Her family sharing this message.

“We just want her to know that we’re not mad at her. We don’t blame anyone. We just want her to be safe, and we want her to get the help that she needs,” she continued.

If you have any information, contact the Bonham Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.