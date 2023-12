SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman PD Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust on Friday.

According to a social media post, the unit, along with Denison PD and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office seized over $20,000 in cocaine and other drugs, cash and a rifle after serving a search warrant at a home in Sherman.

On December 8th, the Sherman PD Special Investigations Unit, along with members from the Denison Texas Police Department... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Monday, December 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.