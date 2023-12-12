Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

BIG Story: A Chilly and Wet Friday

...but Saturday and Sunday should be dry...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy tonight, cool but well above freezing, lows around 40, winds southeast 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday sees mostly cloudy and cool skies with highs around 58 degrees and easterly winds at 10-15 mph.

The main weather event through the weekend is the passage of a large upper-level low Friday night. A cold rain develops ahead of the low Friday morning, we are likely to get between a half inch and an inch of rain; the rain ends before sunrise Saturday. Based on the current projections, it’s safe to say that Friday will be the “yuckiest” weather day of the next week.

A cloudy Saturday morning transitions to a partly cloudy and breezy Saturday afternoon. Clouds clear out completely for a sunny and seasonably cool Sunday. Rain-free skies with cold nights and mild days is in the outlook for the fist half of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
The Sherman PD Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust on Friday.
Sherman PD makes large drug bust
Officials from the Mid-American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new...
Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
Search for missing Bonham woman continues
Marietta man dies at hospital after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 12/12/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/12/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 12/11/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/11/2023
Overnight Weather: Dec 8-9, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 12/7/2023
Full Morning Weather 12/7/2023