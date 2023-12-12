BIG Story: A Chilly and Wet Friday

Mostly cloudy tonight, cool but well above freezing, lows around 40, winds southeast 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday sees mostly cloudy and cool skies with highs around 58 degrees and easterly winds at 10-15 mph.

The main weather event through the weekend is the passage of a large upper-level low Friday night. A cold rain develops ahead of the low Friday morning, we are likely to get between a half inch and an inch of rain; the rain ends before sunrise Saturday. Based on the current projections, it’s safe to say that Friday will be the “yuckiest” weather day of the next week.

A cloudy Saturday morning transitions to a partly cloudy and breezy Saturday afternoon. Clouds clear out completely for a sunny and seasonably cool Sunday. Rain-free skies with cold nights and mild days is in the outlook for the fist half of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

