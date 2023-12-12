Wish List
Chickasaw National Recration Area adds K9 Ranger

Cowboy has a friendly personality and loves meeting people.
Cowboy has a friendly personality and loves meeting people.(Chickasaw National Recreation Area)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw National Recreation Area has added a new K9 to the park’s law enforcement.

The park shared that they are welcoming K9 Ranger ‘Cowboy’ to their team.

Cowboy has been trained to detect narcotics, and he is also trained to assist in tracking people and locating items.

Cowboy has a friendly personality and loves meeting people.

We have a new very good boy on our staff. See more info at https://www.nps.gov/chic/learn/news/howdy-cowboy-k9-ranger-joins-park-law-enforcement-staff.htm

Posted by Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Monday, December 11, 2023

