Man charged after police find body in truck

Francisco Molina was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove away with the body.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove away with the body.

Police said Francisco Molina was behind the wheel during a fatal crash Saturday night on Hwy 70, just south of SH-77.

Police said about 15 hours later, they found a body in the backseat of Molina’s truck after someone called 911 saying Molina told them what he did.

Molina was charged with abusing a corpse through the Chickasaw Nation.

