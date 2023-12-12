Man charged after police find body in truck
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove away with the body.
Police said Francisco Molina was behind the wheel during a fatal crash Saturday night on Hwy 70, just south of SH-77.
Police said about 15 hours later, they found a body in the backseat of Molina’s truck after someone called 911 saying Molina told them what he did.
Molina was charged with abusing a corpse through the Chickasaw Nation.
