Man charged after police find body in truck

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove away with the body.

Police said Francisco Molina was behind the wheel during a fatal crash Saturday night on Hwy 70, just south of SH-77.

Police said about 15 hours later, they found a body in the backseat of Molina’s truck after someone called 911 saying Molina told them what he did.

Molina was charged with abusing a corpse through the Chickasaw Nation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.