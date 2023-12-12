Man identified in McCurtain County murder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Eagletown man has been identified as the person who killed his father during a domestic assault last week in McCurtain County.

The OSBI said Earnest Threadgill, 48, was charged with first degree murder.

It happened Thursday night at a home near Main Street in Eagletown.

Officers found Threadgill’s father dead in the yard.

Jail officials say the man was beaten to death.

