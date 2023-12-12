Man identified in McCurtain County murder
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Eagletown man has been identified as the person who killed his father during a domestic assault last week in McCurtain County.
The OSBI said Earnest Threadgill, 48, was charged with first degree murder.
It happened Thursday night at a home near Main Street in Eagletown.
Officers found Threadgill’s father dead in the yard.
Jail officials say the man was beaten to death.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.