Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man identified in McCurtain County murder

OSBI identified Earnest Threadgill, 48, as the person who killed his father during a domestic...
OSBI identified Earnest Threadgill, 48, as the person who killed his father during a domestic assault last week.(McCurtain County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Eagletown man has been identified as the person who killed his father during a domestic assault last week in McCurtain County.

The OSBI said Earnest Threadgill, 48, was charged with first degree murder.

It happened Thursday night at a home near Main Street in Eagletown.

Officers found Threadgill’s father dead in the yard.

Jail officials say the man was beaten to death.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
The Sherman PD Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust on Friday.
Sherman PD makes large drug bust
Officials from the Mid-American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new...
Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
Search for missing Bonham woman continues
Marietta man dies at hospital after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Francisco Molina was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove...
Man charged after police find body in truck
The North Texas Regional Airport received two grants for runway repairs.
NTRA receives over $4 million in TxDOT grants
Salon owner Shelley Luther begins to speak to the media after she was released from jail in...
Shelley Luther running for State Office again
Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and many more princesses made an appearance to the...
Denison on Ice holds Princess Night