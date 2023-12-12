A night dedicated to skating with royalty

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and many more princesses made an appearance to the enchanted evening on the ice.

The outdoor holiday skating rink in Downtown Denison is open for business through January 7, with one night dedicated to skating with royalty.

For a third year in a row, the Denison High School Drill Team dressed as princesses, on Monday night, to welcome the community to Denison on Ice.

Many kids dressed as their favorite princess and all of the kids were able to end the night with a picture with their favorite princess.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.