Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

A night dedicated to skating with royalty

Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and many more princesses made an appearance to the enchanted evening on the ice.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and many more princesses made an appearance to the enchanted evening on the ice.

The outdoor holiday skating rink in Downtown Denison is open for business through January 7, with one night dedicated to skating with royalty.

For a third year in a row, the Denison High School Drill Team dressed as princesses, on Monday night, to welcome the community to Denison on Ice.

Many kids dressed as their favorite princess and all of the kids were able to end the night with a picture with their favorite princess.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
The Sherman PD Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust on Friday.
Sherman PD makes large drug bust
Officials from the Mid-American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new...
Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled
Marietta man flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and many more princesses made an appearance to the...
A night dedicated to skating with royalty
The City of Paris will hold a townhall meeting Thursday at 5:30 to discuss concerns raised by...
Paris to hold meeting about West Paris concerns
The city of Paris is replacing its Code Red alert system with RAVE Alerts on Friday.
Paris replacing alert system
Cowboy has a friendly personality and loves meeting people.
Chickasaw National Recration Area adds K9 Ranger