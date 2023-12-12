NTRA receives over $4 million in TxDOT grants

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has received two TxDOT grants, totaling over $4 million, for repairs at the North Texas Regional Airport in Denison.

In Tuesday’s meeting, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve the funds making the grants official.

Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey, said there are two different grants focusing on two different elements of the airport’s 9,000ft runway.

“One grant is a $3 million grant, which has a ten percent match,” Dawsey said, “So we had to pay roughly a little over $300,000.”

This grant will go toward the upkeep of the runway including sealing and sweeping it.

Dawsey said the second grant is over $220,000, with a 10% match, and will go toward additional light for the runway.

“There is lighting, but this will be updated lighting and increased lighting,” Dawsey said.

He adds that the airport has generated nearly $1.5 million which will cover the portion of the money the county is responsible for paying.

It’s funding itself so it’s really beneficial to Grayson County and the airport as a whole,” Dawsey said.

Dawsey expects taking care of NTRA now will pay off down the road by paving the way for growth.

“Who knows 20 years from now, we maybe will be a Southwest [Airlines] hub,” Dawsey said.

He also hopes to add businesses and distribution centers to the airport.

“Instead of trucking it in, maybe they can start flying it in,” Dawsey said.

But in the foreseeable future, repairs are expected to start in early 2024 so planes can continue to safely fly in and out of NTRA.

