Paris to hold meeting about West Paris concerns

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris will hold a townhall meeting Thursday at 5:30 to discuss concerns raised by residents about West Paris.

The city has already conducted five meetings this year to listen to citizen’s concerns.

There were over 200 concerns, including drainage, and missing or broken street signs.

The upcoming meeting will reveal the city’s findings and analysis from those meeting along with what the city will do to address them.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at CitySquare Paris.

