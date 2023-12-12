Paris replacing alert system

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris is replacing its Code Red alert system with RAVE Alerts on Friday.

The city will use RAVE to send emergency and other notices to residents via phone, email, and text.

The free service includes severe weather notifications, street closures, and water and utility service updates.

You can sign up here, or by downloading the Smart 911 app.

