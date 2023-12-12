Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Paris replacing alert system

The city of Paris is replacing its Code Red alert system with RAVE Alerts on Friday.
The city of Paris is replacing its Code Red alert system with RAVE Alerts on Friday.(City of Paris)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris is replacing its Code Red alert system with RAVE Alerts on Friday.

The city will use RAVE to send emergency and other notices to residents via phone, email, and text.

The free service includes severe weather notifications, street closures, and water and utility service updates.

You can sign up here, or by downloading the Smart 911 app.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to test the deer they harvest after...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns Chronic Wasting Disease detected in deer
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays
A pizza restaurant employee jumped into action when a tornado touched down nearby.
Pizza restaurant employee saves coworkers, customers from tornado in Tennessee
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”
Denison’s Katy Depot hosts “Christmas at the Depot”

Latest News

Cowboy has a friendly personality and loves meeting people.
Chickasaw National Recration Area adds K9 Ranger
Various law enforcement agencies will put sobriety checkpoints in place in Bryan County on...
Bryan County to have sobriety checkpoints near end of December
Kingston Dollar General temporarily closed after car crashes into store
Kingston Dollar General temporarily closed after car crashes into store
Paris Police arrested Shavon Deonta Green, 31, after he ran from them during a traffic stop.
Man arrested after running from Paris Police
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
The search for a missing Bonham woman continues