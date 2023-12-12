Shelley Luther running for State Office again

TEXAS (KXII) - Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and was arrested for refusing to shut down her business during the pandemic, is running for state office again.

Luther announced Monday she is making another run for the District 62 spot in the Texas House.

Luther lost to incumbent Reggie Smith of Sherman in the 2022 Republican Primary, and lost to Drew Springer when she ran for State Senate in 2020.

Next year’s primary is Tuesday, March 5th.

