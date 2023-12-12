Wish List
Shelley Luther running for State Office again

Salon owner Shelley Luther begins to speak to the media after she was released from jail in...
Salon owner Shelley Luther begins to speak to the media after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and was arrested for refusing to shut down her business during the pandemic, is running for state office again.

Luther announced Monday she is making another run for the District 62 spot in the Texas House.

Luther lost to incumbent Reggie Smith of Sherman in the 2022 Republican Primary, and lost to Drew Springer when she ran for State Senate in 2020.

Next year’s primary is Tuesday, March 5th.

