Cendera Bank honors employee for 60 years of service

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Margaret Frailicks started working for Cendera Bank in 1963, right around the start of Beatlemania.

Now, 60 years later in 2023, Frailicks is still working hard.

“I am just a workaholic, I love to work,” Frailicks said.

On Tuesday, Cendera Bank CEO Ryan Dillin and the entire organization honored Frailicks and her 60 years of service.

“We’re a community focused organization, and it’s all about our people and how we serve those in the community,” Dillin said. “Margaret is the shining example of doing that for sixty years, which is absolutely incredible.”

Frailicks says that it all got started when she saw her friend on the porch of his house in Savoy.

“I knew there was an opening, and I asked him if he’d put in a good word for me,” Frailicks said. “He said yes, he did, and they called me.”

Now, Frailicks is a community ambassador for the bank, but in her 6 decades of experience, she says that she has done it all.

“I was a bookkeeper, teller, wires, you name it,” Frailicks said. “Yeah, I did everything.”

Frailicks said that she never once thought about leaving the bank, and that she’s glad she is still there after all these years.

“I just enjoyed everything I did at the bank,” Frailicks said. “I wouldn’t trade it for a college education.”

Even though she’s seen plenty of friends and colleagues retire during her time at the bank, she says she has no plans of stopping any time soon.

“As long as I can go,” Frailicks said.

