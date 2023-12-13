Wish List
Couple creates ‘coat tree’ for people to leave jackets & coats for those in need

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For three years now, when the weather starts getting cold, Darren and Carla Kesler turn the tree in their front yard into a ‘coat tree’.

“I saw it online several years ago and thought that it was really cool. Over in Russia, they put just one single coat on the trees around town, and they put a little thing on it that says, if you if you need me, take me, ” Sherman resident, Carla Kesler shared.

Similar to the Kesler’s own motto, ‘take what you need, leave what you can’, which is plastered on the couples’ ‘blessing box’, where the couple keeps donated canned goods for those who need it, year round.

“We want to give back to the community as local business owners, um, we want to help support the community,” she continued.

The Keslers accept any non perishable food items and coats and jackets for all ages and sizes.

“They can just bring them by and hang them into the tree. they don’t even have to put them on the porch or anything. They can just hang them up directly,” Kesler explained.

Whether its to feed the hungry, or spreading a little warmth, the Keslers got you covered.

Their tradition was made to help anyone who may have fallen on hard times.

“There’s just people that need help throughout the month, not necessarily homeless population,” she elaborated.

You can drop off or pick up coats and jackets at 314 South Harrison Avenue in Sherman.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

