Creativity is in the air this holiday season but could be hazardous

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Lights, Christmas, Action... but make it safe!

Traditional decorations at this time of the year are exciting, but many are quite flammable.

Monday morning, the Denison Fire Department saw first-hand how quickly danger can spread when they got a call that someone’s wreath above the fireplace fell into the fire.

Denison fire captain, Landon Lindsey, said that the resident had a fire-blanket, and quickly put the fire out, but was left with a smoky house. “that’s really all the damage that was there, So luckily she had that, most people have blankets but they don’t really have like a fire blanket,” Lindsey explained.

It’s common for people to hang stockings and wreaths by the fireplace, “one of the things that you would want to be careful with is make sure that thing is secure, doesn’t come off the mantle,” said Lindsey.

While decking out your house this season, you should keep a few things in mind, like knowing the difference between outdoor and indoor lights.

When indoors, LED lights are the best way to go. “LED doesn’t produce any heat, so they’re very safe to use,” Lindsey said.

To save electricity and worry, you don’t want the lights on all of the time. Lindsey said that “it’s a good idea to keep those on a timer and only come on at night. You don’t necessarily have to have them on all night, they can go off at 10, 11, midnight, whatever you want to go off.”

As for the Christmas tree, you want to keep it away from any heating sources so that it doesn’t catch on fire.

Firefighters recommend that you take down your tree and decorations the first week of January.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.