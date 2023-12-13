Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Creativity is in the air this holiday season but could be hazardous

Lights, Christmas, Action... but make it safe!
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Lights, Christmas, Action... but make it safe!

Traditional decorations at this time of the year are exciting, but many are quite flammable.

Monday morning, the Denison Fire Department saw first-hand how quickly danger can spread when they got a call that someone’s wreath above the fireplace fell into the fire.

Denison fire captain, Landon Lindsey, said that the resident had a fire-blanket, and quickly put the fire out, but was left with a smoky house. “that’s really all the damage that was there, So luckily she had that, most people have blankets but they don’t really have like a fire blanket,” Lindsey explained.

It’s common for people to hang stockings and wreaths by the fireplace, “one of the things that you would want to be careful with is make sure that thing is secure, doesn’t come off the mantle,” said Lindsey.

While decking out your house this season, you should keep a few things in mind, like knowing the difference between outdoor and indoor lights.

When indoors, LED lights are the best way to go. “LED doesn’t produce any heat, so they’re very safe to use,” Lindsey said.

To save electricity and worry, you don’t want the lights on all of the time. Lindsey said that “it’s a good idea to keep those on a timer and only come on at night. You don’t necessarily have to have them on all night, they can go off at 10, 11, midnight, whatever you want to go off.”

As for the Christmas tree, you want to keep it away from any heating sources so that it doesn’t catch on fire.

Firefighters recommend that you take down your tree and decorations the first week of January.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sherman PD Special Investigations Unit made a large drug bust on Friday.
Sherman PD makes large drug bust
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say
Officials from the Mid-American Baseball League announced Monday the new name of the new...
Name of Sherman’s new minor league baseball team unveiled
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
Search for missing Bonham woman continues
Marietta man dies at hospital after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Margaret Frailicks started working for Cendera Bank in 1963, right around the start of...
Cendera Bank honors employee for 60 years of service
Lights, Christmas, Action... but make it safe!
Creativity is in the air this holiday season but could be hazardous
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays
FAFSA generally opens on October 1, but has been delayed twice, and is now expected to open...
The final phase of the FAFSA Simplification Act will go in effect, causing some delays