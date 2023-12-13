Denison’s future visitors center could break ground in February
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison City Council agreed to enter into a construction contract on the empty lot on West Main Street.
You’ll remember that a fire in 2019 burned three buildings in Denison’s historic downtown district.
Two months ago, the city unveiled its plans to turn 321 W. Main Street into a three-story ‘city-owned’ building.
Piazza Construction will take on this project with an estimated price tag of $1.5 million.
A city spokesperson told News 12 that the first floor will be a visitor’s center with public restrooms.
Construction could begin in February.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.