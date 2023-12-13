Wish List
Denison’s future visitors center could break ground in February

Construction could begin in February.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison City Council agreed to enter into a construction contract on the empty lot on West Main Street.

You’ll remember that a fire in 2019 burned three buildings in Denison’s historic downtown district.

Two months ago, the city unveiled its plans to turn 321 W. Main Street into a three-story ‘city-owned’ building.

Piazza Construction will take on this project with an estimated price tag of $1.5 million.

A city spokesperson told News 12 that the first floor will be a visitor’s center with public restrooms.

Construction could begin in February.

