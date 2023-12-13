Wish List
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years in prison

Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Eight years in prison, that’s the sentence a Grayson County Judge handed down to Aulmonique Ervin, 20.

She stabbed her roommate in the neck back in May, at their Grayson College dorm.

“Aulmonique knew exactly what she was doing,” said Vanessa Vice, Grayson County Assistant District Attorney.

This surveillance footage shows Emaya Williams, 19, walking into the Jones dormitory at Grayson College on May 9, backing away from her then-roommate Ervin.

Ervin charges at her with a pair of yellow scissors and stabs her in the neck.

“She went in with the intent to kill Emaya,” Vice said.

“When I got the phone call, what went through my mind is, is she okay?” said Monique Williams, Emaya’s mother.

Mrs. Williams recalls the day her daughter was stabbed, “they had me on Facetime and it was just blood everywhere.”

Williams recovered from the incident. Wednesday morning, Ervin was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in September.

“I think the sentence in this case shows that an act of violence that’s committed deserves punishment,” said Vice.

The judge says he sentenced Ervin to prison time because she tried to stab someone as a juvenile and got probation.

“Regardless of whether or not an individual has mental health, simply because they have it that doesn’t mean that they can do whatever they want and not be held accountable for their actions,” Vice shared.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith ensures that Ervin will get the help she needs, “there are a number of psychiatric facilities within the Texas prison system, at any time there are approximately 10,000 inmates that are currently under either inpatient psychiatric care or outpatient care.”

As far as Williams, she’s left with a scar and trauma, “It affected me a lot, just like with trusting people now and just like the day to day, I just think about the incident.”

Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.

