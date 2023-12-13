Gunter ready for state championship meeting with Tidehaven

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers will look to defend their state championship when they travel to Arlington to face Tidehaven on Thursday.

Gunter will look to win their second state championship in a row, and 4th since 2016 when they take the field. Gunter is coming off a huge win against Canadian in the semifinals, in a game that certainly can prepare you for a state title contest.

Gunter faces Tidehaven at 7pm on Thursday night down at AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.