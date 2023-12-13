Wish List
Hugo community recovers from arson that destroyed three homes

On Sunday, one member of the Heavenly Acres Ministry, Teresa Ann Dale, allegedly set fire to three of the trailer homes, leaving 15 people temporarily misplaced
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - “I was coming out of the girls trailer and my fiance came running across the walkway and said, Teresa’s caught the house on fire, and I started seeing smoke come out one of the windows, and it wasn’t a few minutes later, it was engulfed,” member of Heavenly Acres Ministry, Dralinda Wilson shared.

The Heavenly Acres Ministry is a community that takes in anyone who needs support.

“We try to get people in if they need counseling. We try to do counseling, but we get them in a relationship with Jesus Christ,” Founder of Heavenly Acres Ministry, Traig Brown explained.

On Sunday, one member of the ministry, Teresa Ann Dale, allegedly set fire to three of the trailer homes, leaving 15 people temporarily misplaced.

Wilson, said Dale struggles with mental health issues, triggered by past experiences.

“She had been a rough life growing up,” Wilson said.

She said Dale would have outburst at times, but nothing ever escalated until Sunday.

“She never said a bad word to me. We would sit and have good conversations almost every day. um, she’s just lost, and I hope she finds herself someday,” Wilson stated.

While the community tries to get back on their feet, they say they have no feelings of resentment towards Dale.

“I’ve always told these people, you’ve always got a home when you have nowhere else, and a lot of these people have never experienced that, and we’re family,” Brown shared.

Dale faces four counts of arson and will be tried in tribal court.

Click here to access the GoFundMe account for Heavenly Acres Ministry.

