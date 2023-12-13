Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will at gun point at a home on East Ida Road.

Sherman police said they arrested Anthony Jones when they were called to the home after someone heard a gunshot.

Police found a woman inside, and she told officers that Jones choked her, threatened to kill her, and fired off a shot in the house.

Jones is charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.