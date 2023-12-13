Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman

Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will...
Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will at gun point at a home on East Ida Road.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will at gun point at a home on East Ida Road.

Sherman police said they arrested Anthony Jones when they were called to the home after someone heard a gunshot.

Police found a woman inside, and she told officers that Jones choked her, threatened to kill her, and fired off a shot in the house.

Jones is charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Molina was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove...
Man charged after police find body in truck
Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Marietta man dies at hospital after single-vehicle crash
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen early Thursday last week, her family continues to...
Search for missing Bonham woman continues
OSBI identified Earnest Threadgill, 48, as the person who killed his father during a domestic...
Man identified in McCurtain County murder

Latest News

Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years in prison
Three local police chiefs have entered the race for Fannin County Sheriff.
Three candidates running for Fannin County Sheriff
Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Margaret Frailicks started working for Cendera Bank in 1963, right around the start of...
Bells bank employee honored for 60 years of service