MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Mannsville Public Schools superintendent was arrested on school grounds on Tuesday.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd told News 12 that Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was taken into custody, accused of being intoxicated at the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

