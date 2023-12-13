Wish List
Moyers' wrestler Madison Roe signs with Carl Albert

Moyers' wrestler Madison Roe signs with Carl Albert
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOYERS, Okla. (KXII) - Moyers senior wrestler Madison Roe became the first ever Tiger to make it to the collegiate level.

Roe, who has two consecutive top-five finishes in the OSSAA State Championships, officially signed with the Carl Albert State women’s wrestling team.

Roe will be taking her talents out to Poteau where she feels like Coach Jake Lord and his staff can help her grow at the next level.

