Moyers’ wrestler Madison Roe signs with Carl Albert

MOYERS, Okla. (KXII) - Moyers senior wrestler Madison Roe became the first ever Tiger to make it to the collegiate level.

Roe, who has two consecutive top-five finishes in the OSSAA State Championships, officially signed with the Carl Albert State women’s wrestling team.

Roe will be taking her talents out to Poteau where she feels like Coach Jake Lord and his staff can help her grow at the next level.

