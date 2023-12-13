Three candidates running for Fannin County Sheriff

FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - The Fannin County Sheriff position is on the ballot for the March Primary Election and three candidates have entered the race.

The current sheriff, Mark Johnson, announced in November that he will not run for reelection after he finishes his current term on December 31, 2024.

Since then, three local police chiefs including Cody Shook, Leigh Dixon, and William Robertson have announced their candidacy.

Shook currently serves as the Ector Police Chief but has served in law enforcement for eight years in Sherman and Savoy

“I’m running in an effort to try and preserve the values that we have and the way of life that we have but work with the growth,” Shook said.

If he is elected he aims to add a mental health unit and a canine team to the sheriff’s department.

Dixon has been the Honey Grove Police Chief for five years and has been in law enforcement for 26 years previously serving in Commerce and Greenville.

“Lots of changes are coming and I decided I want to be part of that change and help be instrumental in the law enforcement aspect,” Dixon said.

If citizens vote him into the position, he wants to address existing staffing shortages by hiring more trained deputies.

Robertson has been the Trenton Police Chief for seven years and has been in law enforcement for 33 years previously serving in Bonham and Allen.

“I’ve always prepared my career for this [the sheriff position],” Robertson said, “I’ve actually gotten experience at two cities that are rapidly growing, to prepare myself to come back here.”

If he is elected, he also plans to improve staffing, transparency, and the Fannin County Jail security measures.

The elected candidate will officially step into the role on January 1, 2025, after the current term ends.

Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice on March 5 during the Primary Election.

