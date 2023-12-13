Wish List
Thursday A Lot Like Wednesday; Friday: Soggy And Cold

Expect locally heavy downpours, perhaps even some (non-severe) thunderstorms on Friday!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Partly cloudy and cool tonight, lows in the 40-degree range. Winds ESE 10 to 15 mph. Sunny to partly cloudy Thursday, nice and a little breeze, winds east at 15 to 20 mph.

A slow-moving upper low now over Utah begin to pick up speed tomorrow, and it should be near Albuquerque by Thursday morning, and approaching Texoma skies by Friday morning. Rain develops to our west Thursday, but it looks like precipitation for the News 12 area will hold off until the pre-dawn hours of Friday. A large area of rain, and possibly a few non-severe thunderstorms is expected to develop ahead of the upper low as it passes during the day Friday. Meanwhile, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s, making this the coldest daytime high on our 7-day.

Rainfall totals are expected to be around an inch - a nice soaking with terrible timing!

The upper low departs, leaving us with decreasing clouds Saturday, breezy and seasonably cool. Sunday dawns frosty with lows just about freezing, but quite pleasant in the afternoon with a daytime high around 60 degrees. A dry and seasonably cool weather pattern extends well into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

