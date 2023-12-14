An ongoing dispute between an Oklahoma State Representative and District Attorney Offices over the collection of fees

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - State Representative Justin J.J. Humphrey said the District Attorney Office is breaking the law.

Humphrey sent a letter to State Attorney General Gentner Drummond in a strongly worded press release.

The letter states in part that the DA Council is running illegal schemes to fund their office. “They’re charging a fee. They’re not providing the service it’s going to fund, and diverting your attention to say, well, there’s somebody else collecting fees,” said Humphrey.

The 40 dollar per month supervision fee is charged to offenders who are on supervised probation. Humphrey said “now they’re collecting money on prosecution fee is my understanding, and collecting the supervision fee. So they’re double tapping that same offender, which in my opinion is really, really wrong. If you’re going to set up a prosecution fee and and charge them with that, that’s fine, but when you charge them for both and you don’t provide any service, there and you make yourself the ones getting money...”

In 2019, Humphrey filed House Bill 1405, limiting the use of supervision fees and a fee to compensate the DA for miscellaneous legal services. “We had as a pretty good heated debate over all of that privately, and they decided that our state would give them out of our budget 19 million dollars was my understanding, so that they didn’t have to use these fees like that anymore,” he explained. Yet, the fees are still being collected and being deposited into the General Revenue Fund, authorized by Senate Bill 1068.

“You put it in one account, two accounts, three accounts, drop it into fourth account, and now you can use it for what you want because it’s been washed and that’s what a money laundering operation looks like,” said Humphrey.

District 26 DA Christopher Boring responded to Humphrey’s accusations on behalf of all 27 district attorneys across the state. Boring wrote that Humphrey’s “review of Oklahoma Statutes makes it clear that Chairman Humphrey is unaware or misunderstands the legislative history regarding district attorney supervised probation...”

Boring continued to state that “this appears to be nothing more than a calculated attack on the Governor, the leadership in the legislature, law enforcement, and prosecutors across the state.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.