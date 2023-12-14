Anna set for state championship showdown with Chapel Hill

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Coyotes will attempt to win their first ever state championship with they battle Chapel Hill in Arlington on Friday.

Anna will play in the state championship game for the first time in school history and they plan to do their best to make it count. Anna is 14-1 on the year with their only loss coming against Celina early in the season. The Coyotes would march through the playoffs with some great wins, including a win over Stephenville, the team that knocked Celina out of the post-season.

Anna faces Chapel Hill (13-2) on Friday morning at 11am at AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.