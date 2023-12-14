Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Authorities searching for man who allegedly killed a toddler after throwing him against a wall

Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly...
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly killing a toddler.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee man is wanted after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old against a wall while he was babysitting and killed him, WSMV reports.

On Dec. 2, authorities responded to a call and found Ventura Mora-Francisco unresponsive.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and later transported to Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital for a major traumatic brain injury. Deputies interviewed the child’s mother Sara Mora and her boyfriend Ashton Cole Sensing, who was babysitting the child and three other children at the time the injury occurred.

During the interview, Sensing said the child fell into a small air vent on the floor and then fell again, causing the child to go unresponsive while he was sleeping on the couch in the living room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sensing eventually admitted to getting upset with the child on numerous occasions throughout the day, which led to him throwing the child into a wall and hitting the child, making him unresponsive, according to police.

Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital said the child’s injury was inoperable and not survivable. The injuries were classified as non-accidental blunt force trauma.

Three days later, on Dec. 5, the child died at the hospital. On Dec. 7, a first-degree murder warrant was obtained as well as an aggravated child abuse warrant against Sensing.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been on the run since Dec. 6.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome that resulted in the brutal death of an innocent child. There is no more important resource than the future of our children,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Gary Dodd said Brandi Price-Kelty, 42, was arrested, accused of being intoxicated at...
Mannsville Public Schools superintendent arrested
Francisco Molina was arrested after police say he hit someone with his truck and then drove...
Man charged after police find body in truck
Anthony Jones was arrested in Sherman, and he was accused of holding a woman against her will...
Man charged with kidnapping in Sherman
Ervin is eligible for parole after serving half her sentence.
Former Grayson College student sentenced to 8 years in prison
Three local police chiefs have entered the race for Fannin County Sheriff.
Three candidates running for Fannin County Sheriff

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Some Denison 8th graders were honored Thursday for the major contribution they made to the...
“Scott’s Scholars” raise more than $21k for local charities at hot cocoa competition
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
11 years after Sandy Hook shooting, a first responder and a grieving parent reflect
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
Bull on tracks at train station delays rail traffic outside New York