Bonham VA Medical Center is looking to hire over 70 nurses

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham VA Medical Center is looking to hire 30 licensed vocational nurses and 42 nursing assistants as the nationwide nursing shortage continues.

The VA North Texas Deputy Nurse Exec for Outpatient and Recruitment, Latonia Arris, said between existing vacancies and new positions the need for nurses is high.

“Bonham is a rural facility, so recruitment has always been somewhat more difficult,” Arris said, “We recognize that some of our areas needed additional nurses, so we increased the staffing.”

Arris said if the new positions are filled it will allow for more staff to provide quality care to Texoma veterans.

This Saturday at 9 a.m., the Bonham VA Medical Center will be holding a job fair at the hospital.

“You have the opportunity to show up on Saturday and let us help you so that we can on one, face-to-face, no computer, no email, help you get in a position to serve our veterans,” Arris said.

Arris adds that before working for a federal facility, many steps must be completed. The job fair will expedite this process for applicants.

“We are doing physicals, drug tests, you know, lab drawers, security, fingerprints,” Arris said, “They’ll be able to come on way sooner than if they were to go through the traditional process.”

Aspiring VA nurses will need to bring a detailed resume, transcripts, two forms of government IDs, COVID-19 vaccination cards, references, and their last pay stub. Arris said bringing a laptop or tablet could also be helpful.

LVNs must also bring licensure information and registered nurses must prove 12 months of experience.

New hires will receive sign-on bonuses. LVNs will receive $20,000 and registered nurses will receive $10,000.

“There is not another job that you can have that is more rewarding,” Arris said.

The event is expected to last until 5 p.m. for applicants to complete all of the needed tasks.

