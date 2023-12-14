Grand Central Station in need of donations this holiday season

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Grand Central Station serves food to those in need year-round.

“We are very underserved in this county,” said Melissa Schmitz, Grand Center Station Executive Director.

They serve about 200 people a day but during the holidays, Schmitz says that number doubles, “the soup kitchen they can come in and eat, those numbers will increase, so we need donations and then the grocery store numbers will increase as well.”

Many families rely on their children being fed two meals a day at school.

“Now that those kids are going to be on Christmas break, they’re going to need more items other than just, you know, serving dinner, they’re serving three meals a day at home” Schmitz said.

To boost donations, they are currently putting on the Children’s Express Christmas food drive and their goal is to fill 20 of these stockings with easy made food items.

“When mom and dad are at work, they’re still at home alone so they need kid friendly items that the kids can make on their own,” Schmitz added.

Schmitz said they serve over 600 Sherman ISD students, “if they scan the QR code and it takes it to the amazon wish list, they can just buy online and it will just ship straight to us,” Schmitz said. You can also drop off donations in person.

“We do have the toy drive that will be on the 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” Schmitz added.

Children must be present to receive a toy, “and they can see Santa,” Schmitz said.

They always need food donations and volunteers but with the upcoming Christmas dinner, what they really need on the table is hams.

