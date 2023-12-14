Man at center of road rage incident pleads guilty

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The man who police say ran his car into a motorcycle at a busy Sherman intersection in July has plead guilty.

Grayson County court records show Daniel Blakely plead guilty to assault causing serious bodily injury.

Police said Blakely and Cody Kuntz got into an altercation outside Lowe’s Home Improvement that spilled onto Sherman streets, and ended when Blakely ran into Kuntz on his motorcycle.

Sentencing is set for March. Blakely faces up to 15 years in prison.

