“Scott’s Scholars” raise more than $21k for local charities at hot cocoa competition

This is the 5th year of the competition and the students raised $21,548.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Some Denison 8th graders were honored Thursday for the major contribution they made to the community.

A special group of Scott Middle School students, called “Scott’s Scholars,” competed to see who had the best hot cocoa stand at Denison’s Tree Lighting last week. All proceeds raised went to local charities.

This is the 5th year of the competition and the students raised $21,548.

The winning group, “Sup Dawg?” raised nearly $10,000 for Denison Animal Welfare Group.

”It wasn’t just me and my group that did it, the parents came and helped out, our mentors helped out, and our charity even came and helped out for us,” “Sup Dawg?” team member King Brem said. “It’s just really nice that we can give back to them and give back to the community and help them.”

Students at Scott Middle School have raised $67,377 for local charities over the past five years.

Some Denison 8th graders were honored Thursday for the major contribution they made to the community.
“Scott’s Scholars” raise more than $21k for local charities at hot cocoa competition
