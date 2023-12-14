MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a woman attacked by dogs in Oakland last week.

Sheriff Donald Yow said on Friday, a woman called police needing help after her neighbor’s dogs attacked her.

The dogs’ owner retrieved the dogs and told authorities he was having trouble keeping them pinned up.

The dogs are now in quarantine. Yow said the owner may face civil action from the victim.

Injuries suffered in the attack were not released.

