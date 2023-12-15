Wish List
Ardmore man faces three felony counts after police find body in the back seat of vehicle

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw tribal court documents state that 39-year-old Francisco Molina of Ardmore told police he and a woman, Casey Wallace, left the Economy Inn motel and were driving near the intersection of highway 70 and 77 last Saturday, when allegedly Wallace unexpectedly opened the passenger door and fell out of the moving vehicle at about 30 miles per hour.

Court docs say that Molina told police that he stopped to check on Wallace, but believing she had already passed, loaded Wallace’s body into the back seat of his truck and fled the scene to his residence. Shortly after, Molina then took Wallace’s cell phone and drove from his home and threw it into a nearby pond then returned back home.

Court docs say Molina then called his attorney and explained the events, who after informed police of the incident. Officers quickly responded to the residence to confirm the body and took Molina into custody at the Carter County Jail.

Court documents note that Molina admitted he had been drinking in the moments before the incident occurred.

He now faces three felony counts of abusing a corpse, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree homicide. Molina’s bond is set at $250,000 and he’s set to appear in court in January.

