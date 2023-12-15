Atmos Energy donates $5,000 to Habitat For Humanity

Wish List
Atmos Energy teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to support a good cause.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Atmos Energy teaming up with Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re just donating $5,000 to the next house that’s going up,” Atmos Energy’s Travis Buckner said.

The recipient of the new home is a Sherman ISD teacher.

“It’s an amazing deal that they were able to do this. they were able to do it last year, too. So, for them to be a repeat sponsor and donor like this is just amazing,” Habitat For Humanity’s William Bain stated.

Habitat For Humanity’s, William Bain, said the selection process isn’t easy, there’s a lot of work involved.

“We do require the individuals who are selected to do a sweat equity hours, where they put in time and educational resources, as well as legit sweat equity into the homes,” he continued.

Travis Buckner says his team is committed to helping any way they can.

“One of the the main the five principles that we have at Atmos Energy is make a difference, and we feel like teaming up with habitat for humanity is going to make a difference in the community that we live in, the community that we work in, the community that we serve in,” Buckner said.

Of course, the good works don’t end there.

Habitat or humanity will be hosting its annual fundraiser January 27th at the municipal ballroom downtown.

“We get the last homeowners that selected a home and the future homeowners to come in. uh, give us a story in the background. It’s an amazing experience and very humbling,” Bain shared.

The fundraiser helps the non profit do what they do best, bringing people together to build homes, community and hope.

