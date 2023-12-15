Wish List
Colbert Police Department down to one officer

The county said this is because Colbert is down to one police officer.
The county said this is because Colbert is down to one police officer.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is providing extra coverage to the Colbert Police Department.



The City of Colbert has not returned our calls on the matter.

The department is under investigation by the state due to a “use of force.”

No other details have been provided.

We’ll continue to follow up.

