Denison man sentenced after guilty plea

A Denison man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to evading arrest.
A Denison man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to evading arrest.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to evading arrest.

Back in May, Joe White, 51, was driving erratically on Texoma Parkway, and wouldn’t stop when officers attempted to pull him over.

White led them on a chase through Denison streets and then through backyards.

He was tracked down by a Police K9.

The District Attorney’s Office said White’s criminal background was considered in sentencing.

